Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NYSE:SVV opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.99. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,094 shares of company stock worth $550,834. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

