Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading 15.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.25). 447,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 431,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.22).

Sareum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.97.

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

