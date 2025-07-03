Rossby Financial LCC Takes $269,000 Position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,309 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.3%

KGC stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KGC. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

