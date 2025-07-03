Rossby Financial LCC Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rossby Financial LCC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

