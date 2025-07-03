Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

