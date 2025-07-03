Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of SBLK opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

