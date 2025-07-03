Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.21% of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23.

The Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF (SMIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund aims to generate positive risk-adjusted returns by investing in small- and mid-cap US stocks. The actively managed fund selects companies based on analyst agreement, magnitude, upside, and surprise.

