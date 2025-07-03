Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

