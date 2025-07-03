Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $192,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.