Rossby Financial LCC Invests $354,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $219.39 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $166.56 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.21.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

