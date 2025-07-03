Rossby Financial LCC Invests $325,000 in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

