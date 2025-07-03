Rossby Financial LCC Invests $212,000 in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.10% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49.
Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile
