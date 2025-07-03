Rossby Financial LCC Invests $212,000 in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Rossby Financial LCC owned 0.10% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Get Stance Sustainable Beta ETF alerts:

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.