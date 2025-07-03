Rossby Financial LCC Invests $174,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $67.53 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

