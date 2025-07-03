Rossby Financial LCC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rossby Financial LCC cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 273,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 6,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 69,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

