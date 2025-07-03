Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 614 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 2.0%

EG stock opened at $334.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.67.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

