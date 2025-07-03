Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 1,688 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.