Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 324.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.38 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.