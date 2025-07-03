Rossby Financial LCC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.