Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 390,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 176,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ERJ. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.