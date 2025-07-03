Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 679 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

