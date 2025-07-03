Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 242,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $92.33 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

