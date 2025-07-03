Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

