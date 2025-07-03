Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 860 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,908 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

