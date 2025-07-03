Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $2.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $112.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

