Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.