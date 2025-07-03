Robert C. G. Perrins Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,571 ($48.76) per share, with a total value of £99,988 ($136,539.67).
BKG stock opened at GBX 3,694 ($50.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,876.93. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,462 ($47.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($76.31).
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
