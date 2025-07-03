Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $257.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

