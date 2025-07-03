Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 664,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 407,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 250,192 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 355,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 247,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 245,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

