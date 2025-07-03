Revisor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,815,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Duke Energy by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

