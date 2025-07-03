Revisor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

