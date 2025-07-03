Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 7.8%

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

