Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $187.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.