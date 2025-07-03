Reviewing Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -81.75% -59.42% Surgery Partners -6.10% 2.41% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Surgery Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$155.12 million ($1.99) -1.70 Surgery Partners $3.11 billion 0.91 -$168.10 million ($1.53) -14.39

COMPASS Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS Pathways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for COMPASS Pathways and Surgery Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 1 6 0 2.86 Surgery Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 402.96%. Surgery Partners has a consensus price target of $33.56, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Surgery Partners.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Surgery Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

