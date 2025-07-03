Reviewing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Expro Group and Pembina Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pembina Pipeline 0 2 5 1 2.88

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $1.71 billion 0.62 $51.92 million $0.58 15.98 Pembina Pipeline $5.39 billion 4.03 $1.36 billion $2.21 16.91

This table compares Expro Group and Pembina Pipeline”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group 3.98% 6.89% 4.40% Pembina Pipeline 23.73% 12.61% 5.37%

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Expro Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. Expro Group Holdings N.V. was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline, and rail terminalling facilities and a liquefied propane export facility. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.