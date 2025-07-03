Reviewing Bankinter (BKNIY) and Its Peers

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bankinter to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bankinter and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 18.98% 16.74% 0.81% Bankinter Competitors 16.63% 12.94% 1.07%

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bankinter pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 38.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

24.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bankinter has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bankinter and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00 Bankinter Competitors 1167 3599 3433 212 2.32

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Bankinter’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bankinter and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $5.44 billion $1.03 billion 11.83 Bankinter Competitors $40.09 billion $6.78 billion 10.76

Bankinter’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter. Bankinter is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bankinter peers beat Bankinter on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

