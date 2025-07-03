Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.