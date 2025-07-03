Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

