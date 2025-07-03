RedJay Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

RedJay Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

