Red Mountain Financial LLC Sells 483 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 1.3% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,460,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after buying an additional 526,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Corteva stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

