Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $264,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

