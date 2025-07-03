Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys 864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.7% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

