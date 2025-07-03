Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.