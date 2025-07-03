RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Shares of RBA opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. RB Global has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $109.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. This represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. The trade was a 12.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,469.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 341,809 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

