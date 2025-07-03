Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,609,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,935,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 784,955 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 234,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

