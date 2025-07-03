Ragy Thomas Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $23,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 766,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,411.66. The trade was a 79.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $23,820,000.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 32,768 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $267,714.56.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,506 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $11,626.32.

CXM opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $3,786,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

