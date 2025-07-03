Radius Recycling, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.
Radius Recycling has a dividend payout ratio of 468.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Radius Recycling Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $29.74.
Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Radius Recycling by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radius Recycling by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 191,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 446,891 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Radius Recycling in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
