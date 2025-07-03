R.H. Investment Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

R.H. Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.2% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

