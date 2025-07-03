Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 897110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.