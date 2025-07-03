Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEMX opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

