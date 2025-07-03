Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $410,000.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PEMX opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $59.64.
Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.