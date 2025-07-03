Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,083 shares of company stock worth $6,460,576. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

