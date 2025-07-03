Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

